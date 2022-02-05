iPhone SE 3 can be launched on this date, details of Ipad Air revealed, here iPhone 11 for Rs 31000, know details

If you also want to buy this phone or are planning to get an iPhone, then you can consider these two devices. Apart from this, offers are being told about you to buy iPhone 11 for Rs 31000.

Apple is preparing to launch the new iPhone SE this year. This iPhone will be the third version. Apple expert Mark Gurman has informed that Apple may launch the new iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 5G) at an event in March 2022. According to Gurman, this event can be held around March 8 and Apple may also launch a new iPad Air. If you also want to buy this phone or are planning to get an iPhone, then you can consider these two devices. Apart from this, offers are being told about you to buy iPhone 11 for Rs 31000.

iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air details

The iPhone SE 3 launch event will be the first launch event of the Cupertino-based tech giant coming in March 2022 and both these devices can be launched online. iPhone SE 3 may drop MagSafe support. A new report from 9to5Mac also suggests that the new iPhone SE 3 may also drop Apple’s MagSafe technology. The report states that the new iPhone SE Refresh will support Qi wireless charging and will re-use the iPhone SE 2020 design.

The technology is being reported to be coming to other Apple products in the future, including a new iPad Pro, but it looks like the iPhone SE 3 won’t be on that list. The report further suggests that Apple will start production of the new iPhone SE 3 along with the new iPad Air. Apple will reportedly go with the device with an A15 chipset, which will bring 5G support to the SE-series iPhones for the first time.

Apple iPhone 11 is available here for 31 thousand

Apple iPhone 11 was introduced in 2019 for Rs 64,900. But now it can be bought for Rs 49,900 but on Amazon and Flipkart you can buy this iPhone for 31 thousand rupees. On the platform of Amazon India, you are being given a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on your old smartphone. Apart from this, a discount of Rs 4,000 is being given on credit cards of SBI, Kotak and ICICI banks. So as per the total discount you can buy at 30,900.

This phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 49,900. Apart from this, an exchange offer of Rs 18,850 is being given on the old phone. That is, you can buy this phone for Rs 31,050. You are not being given any bank discount on flipcard.