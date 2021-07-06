Iphone Users Dont Connect Your Phone With These Wi-fi Network

A security researcher has named some such Wi-Fi, which if you connect on your iPhone, your phone can be permanently damaged.

If you are an iPhone user and connect your phone to any Wi-Fi then be careful as it can damage your iPhone. Actually, many iPhone users connect their phones to open Wi-Fi in public places. A security researcher has named some such Wi-Fi, which if you connect on your iPhone will disable Wi-Fi on your iPhone forever. Along with this, he has told about many more Wi-Fi networks that can ruin your iPhone forever.

Never connect your iPhone to WiFi with this name

A security researcher has detected a WiFi network named “%secretclub%power”. The researcher says that if an iPhone user finds such an open WiFi network, then do not connect your phone to it. Connecting an iPhone to this Wi-Fi network may cause their phone’s WiFi to be disabled and not work even if they reset it.

can shut down the network

Also, the researcher says that there are some other open WiFi networks that your iPhone should not connect to. According to the report, if iPhone users connect to a Wi-Fi network named “%s”, “%n” and “%p”, it can permanently disable the network on their iPhone. In this case, be careful with Wi-Fi networks with such symbols and do not connect your iPhone to them.

this is happening because of bug

This is happening because of a bug in which the iPhone or iPad cannot connect to other WiFi networks when they connect to these open WiFi networks. Along with this, this bug also affects the Airdrop function. After this, even restarting or resetting the phone will not help. Although resetting network settings can reduce the problem a little but will not fix it completely.