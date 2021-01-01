IPL 14 Covid-19: IPL 14: Corona’s shadow begins to hover again in IPL 2021, franchise in danger-Black clouds of Covid-19 are hanging over Indian Premier League 2021 again

Highlights Corona burglary at Indian camp on England tour

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 will be played from September 19

A total of 31 matches will be played in the second half, including the final.

New Delhi

The shadow of Kovid-19 is starting to appear on the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The UAE leg of IPL 2021 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19. The arrival of the Corona case in the Indian squad for the England tour has raised eyebrows on the forehead of the IPL franchise.

Currently, IPL teams are based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In the Test series between India and England, both the teams will play in the IPL. 4 of them are also the captains of the IPL team.

England played a lot off the field to win the canceled match, find out what happened

IPL franchises have been camping in the UAE for almost 3 weeks. The teams have created their own bio-bubble under the BCCI’s Kovid-1 prot protocol, which houses the players. In addition to India and England, many other players from around the world will be entering this bio bubble.

Kohli, Rohit, Pant and Rahul want to captain the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals skipper Shabh Pant and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul are the hosts in England. Part of the Test series against the team. In addition, a total of 20 players will be joining different franchises in the IPL.

The players will arrive in Dubai on a chartered flight from the UK

All these players were to join their franchise teams for the IPL in the UAE after the Test series. According to the schedule, the 5th Test will end on September 14. But now it has been postponed indefinitely. These players had to move from one bubble to another bio bubble. All will be brought to Dubai from England by chartered plane.

The BCCI has apologized to the fans for canceling the test, saying the safety of the players is paramount.

Thus the bio bubble will deteriorate

The BCCI’s own coveted protocol related to the IPL suggests that those coming from the UK will have to be part of a tough bio bubble. He will then join the bubble of the franchise. The IPL franchise now fears that if a player in England is infected with the corona, it will ruin their entire bubble.

Kovid pushed the first half forward

Earlier, the T20 league was postponed indefinitely after players were hit by a corona in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. The first 29 matches were played. Subsequently, the BCCI suspended the league on May 4 after the corona was breached in a tight bio bubble.

IND vs ENG: India failed to make history in England due to Ravi Shastri’s mistake! Anger on Twitter

Team India assistant physio Yogesh Parman is also in Corona’s fray

After Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun, assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-1 for the players were in danger. Although the players tested negative, the players did not want to risk being isolated in the UAE for 10 days if the next test came positive.

The players had expressed concern about coming on the field

The BCCI and the ECB had a heated discussion after Yogesh Parmar tested positive for corona on Thursday. It is also learned that in the last two days of discussions between the BCCI and the team management, more than one player from India had expressed concern over taking the field.