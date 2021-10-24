IPL 2 New Teams BCCI expected to get 20000 crore rupees board also approved 3 companies to bid for franchise bid

The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have 10 teams. Till now there used to be 8 teams. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to fetch around Rs 14-20 thousand crore (from Rs 7000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore per franchise) from the auction of the two new teams. The auction process for the new teams is to start from Monday, 25 October 2021.

The BCCI is also allowing a consortium (group) of three companies/individuals to bid for the franchise. There is no clear information yet about Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being part of the consortium. However, it is believed that they may be a minority stakeholder or brand ambassador of a new franchise.

However, it is not yet clear whether the BCCI will announce the successful bidders on Monday itself after conducting a technical evaluation of the auction bids. There are 22 companies that have received tender documents worth Rs 10 lakh. The base price for the new teams has been kept at Rs 2000 crore. So only 5 to 6 serious bidders are expected.

In the case of a person or company bidding in the auction, the annual turnover of that particular entity should be a minimum of Rs 3,000 crore. In the case of a consortium, each of the three entities should have an annual turnover of Rs 2,500 crore. In such a situation, Gautam Adani, one of India’s richest people, and his Adani Group are expected to bid for the Ahmedabad franchise. If the Adani Group makes a bid, the chances of it becoming the owner of the new franchise will be high.

Similarly, billionaire Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group is also being considered as a serious bidder for a new franchise. However, it is not yet clear whether RPSG will bid as part of the consortium or will participate individually.

A BCCI source with knowledge of the matter said on the condition of anonymity, “Gautam Adani and Sanjeev Goenka are the biggest names in the Indian industry. They will be serious bidders. A minimum bid of Rs 3,500 crore is expected from potential bidders. Don’t forget that the IPL broadcast rights are expected to fetch around $5 billion (Rs 36,000 crore).

“The economics will work accordingly, as the franchise gets an equal share of the TV revenue,” he said. Goenka has been the owner of Pune franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for two years. He is also the owner of ISL (Indian Super League) franchise ATK Mohun Bagan.

There is talk that the Lancer Group, owned by Manchester United boss Avram Glazer, has also taken the bidding documents. The race includes Kotak Group, pharmaceutical major Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent Group.

As far as cities are concerned, the claim of Ahmedabad and Lucknow looks strong. Motera’s Narendra Modi Stadium near Ahmedabad has a capacity of over 100,000, while Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium has a capacity of around 70,000.

However, the race also includes cities with better cricket stadiums like Indore, Guwahati, Cuttack, Dharamsala and Pune. In this bid, a former India cricketer may join a consortium that is expected to seriously bid for the new franchise.

“Yes, a former India opener is ready to spend around Rs 300 crore and buy a minority stake in the consortium. He comes from a business family and wants to invest in the cricket team. A BCCI source said, “He is an iconic player in his own right. He also understands how the franchise works.