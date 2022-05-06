IPL 2002 Kumar Kartikeya Worked as Night Laborer Walked Miles to Save Money For Biscuits Did not Eat Lunch For a Year Know the story of Kumar Karthikeya’s IPL journey

Kumar Karthikeya Singh recently made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians and the left-arm spinner impressed a lot in the very first match. His control and variety were highly praised by cricket experts. The youngster transformed into a finger and wrist spinner just six months back to make a successful career in T20s.

Kartikeya was 15 when he came to Delhi from Kanpur to enroll in a cricket academy. He assured his constable father that his playing cricket would not affect the financial condition of the family. After knowing about his financial condition, Sanjay Bharadwaj enrolled in his academy for free.

This was the beginning of Kartikeya’s struggles. He still had to find himself a source of income and a place to live. He found work as a laborer in a factory near Ghaziabad, which was 80 km from the academy. After working all night, Kartikeya used to walk miles to save 10 rupees to buy packets of biscuits. When Bharadwaj came to know about it, he asked the left-arm spinner to stay in his academy, where his cook lived.

Bhardwaj told ESPNcricinfo, “When the cook gave the lunch, Kartikeya started crying. He had not had lunch for a year. Bharadwaj, who taught cricket tricks to cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Amit Mishra, sent Kartikeya to Madhya Pradesh as he was not getting opportunities in Delhi.

Bharadwaj said, “Seeing Kartikeya’s ability and dedication, I sent him to my friend and Shahdol Cricket Association secretary Ajay Dwivedi. There he got a chance to play in division cricket and took more than 50 wickets in his first two years. Karthikeya picked up a lot of wickets during the trial matches and continued to impress and eventually made his Ranji debut for MP without playing any age group cricket.

Bhardwaj further said, “Whenever Kumar is free, he starts bowling in the nets. Many times he comes back from Indore late at night after playing matches and spends the next two-three hours in the net by lighting the lights. His passion has only grown in the last nine years.” He gradually learned to bowl spin with the wrist. He worked on it with great passion. In the debut match, Karthikeya conceded just 19 runs in four overs and took the big wicket of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.