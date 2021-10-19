IPL 2019: After the defeat, Dhoni took a pinch, said – we are just passing the trophy to each other

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said after losing by one run to Mumbai Indians in the IPL final, it is a fun game with two teams passing trophies to each other. Initially, Chennai had the lead but in the middle overs, Mumbai came back. It seemed that Shane Watson would once again give the title to Chennai but Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga turned the dice by bowling brilliantly. Dhoni said after the match, “We could have done a little better in this match.

It is interesting that we keep passing trophies to each other. Both made mistakes but the winning team made one mistake less.” Dhoni, who has taken Chennai to eight finals, is not satisfied. “It was a good season but we have to assess our performance. We didn’t do very well. The middle order didn’t work but somehow we reached here.

“Our bowlers performed well. The bowlers kept us in the running. In every match someone went with the batting and we kept on winning. We will have to work very hard to play consistently next year.” Now his focus is on the World Cup. “It is wrong to say anything about next year right now. The next tournament is the World Cup which is the priority. After that we will talk about Chennai Super Kings. Hope to see you next year.”