IPL 20201: Rishabh Pant may loose Delhi Capitals captaincy, because Shreyas iyyar is fit now according to BCCI

IPL 2021: Phase 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. In the IPL matches played so far, Delhi Capitals remains on top of the points table. The captain of Delhi this season is Rishabh Pant. But very soon the captaincy can be snatched from him.

In the first part of IPL season 14, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer could not play due to injury. Due to which Rishabh Pant was given the command of the team. But according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, Shreyas Iyer is now fully fit and can make a comeback soon. Shreyas Iyer has also started his training from last month itself. In such a situation, he will be seen playing in the remaining matches of IPL season 14.

A BCCI official said, “Yes, NCA has issued a fit certificate to Shreyas Iyer. He was at the NCA in Bangalore for a week and his final assessment took place a few days back. Based on all the medical and physical parameters, he is now ready to play the match.”

In such a situation, Delhi can once again make Iyer the captain. However, Delhi Capitals under the leadership of Rishabh Pant have not only performed well but they remain on top of the points table by winning 6 out of 8 matches. Qualifying for the playoffs of Delhi Capitals this season is almost certain.

Rishabh Pant has been running in blazing form for the last one year. It was because of Pant’s stellar performance that India could achieve a historic win against Australia. In such a situation, it will not be so easy for Delhi Capitals to remove Pant from the captaincy.





