IPL 2021 2nd Leg Shreyas Iyer cleared for matches by NCA Delhi Capitals fret over captaincy issue Shreyas Iyer vs Rishabh Pant – Shreyas Iyer to play second leg of IPL 2021, clean chit from NCA; Will Rishabh Pant be the captain?

India’s prolific batsman Shreyas Iyer has been declared fully fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to make a comeback in competitive matches. Shreyas Iyer is all set to play in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting September 19. Shreyas Iyer being fully fit is good news for his team Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As soon as Shreyas Iyer is confirmed to play in IPL 2021, the discussion has also started whether he will be part of the team as a player or will take charge as before. In IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals played the final of the tournament under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. That was Delhi Capitals’ best performance in the history of IPL. After the injury of Shreyas Iyer this year, Rishabh Pant was given the command of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 in the team management.

However, IPL 2021 was postponed midway due to the presence of COVID-19 cases in a bio-secure environment. The second leg of IPL 2021 is to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September.

According to the news of PTI, Shreyas Iyer will now join Delhi Capitals again. Twenty-six-year-old Shreyas Iyer has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20 Internationals for India so far. His shoulder was dislocated during the ODI match against England in Pune on 23 March. After this he had to undergo shoulder surgery in the UK.

BCCI sources said on the condition of anonymity, “Yes, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has given the fitness certificate to Shreyas Iyer. He stayed at the NCA in Bangalore for a week. His fitness was assessed a few days back. After going through the medical and physical parameters, he is now ready to play in the matches.

“He has got the fitness certificate in better time as India have to play in the T20 World Cup in two months,” the source said. With the return of Iyer, the Indian T20 team has more options in the middle order. Iyer has also confirmed himself to be completely fit by sharing pictures on his Instagram.

However, now all eyes are on who is handed over the captaincy of the team in the IPL by the management of Delhi Capitals. Will he want to go ahead with Rishabh Pant in IPL 2021 or will Shreyas Iyer be handed over the reins of the team again.





