IPL 2021-Arshdeep Become Third Youngest Bowler To Take 5 Wickets

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh not only prevented Rajasthan from scoring big with his excellent bowling but also took five important wickets.

In the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), the 32nd match was played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, the players of Rajasthan Royals performed well and won the match by 2 runs. Punjab Kings also performed well in this match played at Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals set a target of 186 runs. Although Rajasthan Royals’ batting looked like the score would go beyond 200, but Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh not only prevented Rajasthan from scoring big with his excellent bowling but also took five important wickets.

Arshdeep took 5 wickets

Punjab’s young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh performed excellent bowling against Rajasthan in the match played on Tuesday. He took five wickets and stopped Rajasthan before making 200. Arshdeep took five wickets for 32 runs in four overs in this match. Arshdeep dismissed Evin Lewis (36), Liam Livingstone (25), Mahipal Lomror (43), Chetan Sakaria (7) and Karthik Tyagi (1) in this match.

This achievement was done in the name of Arshdeep

After taking five wickets for 32 runs in this match, Arshdeep has made another achievement in his name in the IPL. In fact, Arshdeep has become the third youngest bowler to take five wickets in the IPL. He has taken five wickets in IPL in 22 years and 228 days. Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat took five wickets for 25 runs at the age of 21 years and 204 days against Delhi Capitals in the year 2013.

Ishant Sharma has also got this record

Apart from Arshdeep and Jaydev Unadkat, this record has also been held by Alzarri Joseph and Ishant Sharma. Alzarri Joseph took 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the age of 22 years and 168 days. At the same time, Ishant Sharma took five wickets for 12 runs against Kochi Tuskers in the year 2011. At that time Ishant’s age was 22 years and 237 days.