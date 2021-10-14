IPL 2021 Australian media legend Shane Warne called Villain to Ravichandran Ashwin Virender Sehwag asked why did Eoin Morgan sportsmanship die in 2019 World Cup Final

In the Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan controversy, Australian legend Shane Warne has blamed the Indian bowler. Not only this, the Australian media has also termed Ravichandran Ashwin as the villain. However, Virender Sehwag, the former opener of the Indian cricket team, has given him a befitting reply. He has asked by tweeting why Eoin Morgan’s sporting spirit had died when the England team got a four through an over throw in the World Cup final.

The whole matter is related to a throw during the match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on the afternoon of 28 September (Indian time). In that low scoring match, Eoin Morgan led KKR beat Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets. During the match, Rahul Tripathi threw the ball of Tim Southee during the innings of Delhi Capitals. The ball hit Pant and went away.

Ashwin, standing at the other end, tried to take extra runs on it. Tim Southee and Eoin Morgan felt that taking runs was against the spirit of the game. Ashwin got into an argument with Saudi first and then Morgan about this. The matter seemed to be gaining momentum, when the umpires and Dinesh Karthik intervened.

However, the matter did not end even after the players left the field. Morgan tweeted after the match, ‘I can’t believe what I’m seeing. IPL is a terrible example for young kids to come. I think Ashwin will regret it when the time comes.

After this Shane Warne also tweeted in favor of Morgan. He wrote, ‘The world should not be divided on this subject and about Ashwin. It’s so easy… it’s embarrassing and it should never happen. Why did Ashwin need to become such a person again? I think Eoin had the right to misjudge Ashwin.

The Australian media also jumped into this controversy. Fox Cricket’s television channel slammed Shane Warne’s tweet with the headline ‘outrageous’. He also recalled Ashwin’s ‘mankading’ incident in his program. He called Ashwin a player who did not follow the spirit of the game. In IPL 2019, Ashwin had run out England’s Jos Buttler during backup at the non-striker’s end.

After this Virender Sehwag also replied in a stern tone. He wrote in the tweet, ‘On July 14, 2019, when the ball went past the boundary of Ben Stokes in the last over, Mr Morgan sat on a dharna outside Lord’s and refused to lift the World Cup trophy and said That was New Zealand won. Is not it? The elders came, the ‘never one to be appreciated’.

Let Morgan’s most famous win contributed to a controversial over-throw. England and New Zealand were face to face in the 2019 World Cup final. Ben Stokes’ innings in this match and a crucial overthrow in the final tense moment of the game changed the game. Stokes dived in the last over while trying to steal a run. While doing so, the ball was hit by his bat and went across the boundary.