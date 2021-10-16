IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings became champion for the fourth time, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final

IPL 2021 Final: Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title for the fourth time by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won this title in 2010, 11 and 2018.

IPL 2021 Final: Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title for the fourth time by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won this title in 2010, 11 and 2018.

IPL 2021 Live Final Match CSK vs KKRChennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 to capture the IPL title for the fourth time. Earlier in 2010, 2011 and 2018, CSK won the IPL trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings scored 192 for 3 in the final against KKR. Faf du Plessis scored 86 runs and was 3 runs away from winning the Orange Cap. On the other hand, Rituraj Gaikwad, who scored 32 runs, won the Orange Cap with 635 runs. Du Plessis scored 633 runs in this tournament. For KKR, Sunil Narine took two and Shivam Mavi took one wicket.

IPL 2021: Rituraj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap, MS Dhoni made a special record as soon as he entered the final; Harshal Patel will get purple cap

MS Dhoni-led CSK captured the title for the fourth time. On the other hand, KKR missed out on capturing the IPL title for the third time. Shardul Thakur got three wickets for Chennai. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood got two successes each. Apart from this, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar also took one wicket each.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, CSK made it to the final for a record 9th time. Apart from this, this was Dhoni’s 300th T20 match as captain. For which what can be a better gift than that he has made his team IPL champion for the fourth time under his captaincy.