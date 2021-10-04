IPL 2021 CSK Vs DC Live Cricket Full Scorecard 50th Match – IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals won the toss, Chennai to bat first

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: CSK have 18 points from 12 matches and are at the top of the table. At the same time, Delhi also has the same number of points and is at number two. Both the teams have confirmed their place in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Chennai will bat first.

The 50th match of the league in IPL 2021 is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai today. Both the teams have confirmed their place in the playoffs. After the defeat against Rajasthan Royals, the team captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni would like to get back on the winning track against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals. CSK have 18 points from 12 matches and are at the top of the table. At the same time, Delhi also has the same number of points and is at number two.

Such has been the record of Chennai vs Delhi

In the second phase of IPL 2021, both the teams have lost one match each so far. In such a situation, both the teams are now eyeing to stay in the top two positions, giving them two chances to reach the final. So far 24 matches have been played between the two teams in IPL. Out of these, Chennai has won 15 matches. On the other hand, Delhi has won 9.

The teams are as follows –

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripple Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrikh Norkhiye, Avesh Khan