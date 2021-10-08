IPL 2021: CSK vs DC, LIVE Cricket Score Updates, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Dubai International Stadium | IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Delhi reached the top after defeating Chennai in a close fight

New Delhi: In the 51st match of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings had to face defeat at the hands of Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals.

Delhi win by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in a very exciting match. Rishabh Pant’s scored 139 runs in 19.4 overs for the loss of 7 wickets and spoiled the plans of Mahi Army.

CSK scored 136 runs

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 135 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu scored the most runs from the Yellow Army. He scored 55 runs in 43 balls.

Delhi Capitals reached the top

Delhi Capitals has now won 10 out of 13 matches and has reached the top of the points table with 20 points. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings slipped to the second position with 18 points after losing this match.

With a win over #CSK in Match 50 of the #VIVOIPLhandjob @DelhiCapitals registered their 1⃣0⃣th win of the season & moved to the top of the Points Table #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/lgh6V2a5nc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2021

boss of toss

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and today called Chennai Super Kings to bat first. It has to be seen whether Pant’s decision goes in his favor or not.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ripple Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Enrique Nortje.