IPL 2021: CSK vs DC, LIVE Score Updates, Qualifier 1, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dubai International Stadium | IPL 2021 CSK vs DC LIVE: Chennai Super Kings won the toss, Delhi Capitals bat first

New Delhi: In the first qualifier of IPL 2021 (IPL 2021), today a superhit match will be played between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals.

Click here for live score

boss of toss

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and called Delhi Capitals to bat first. Now it has to be seen whether this decision of Mahi goes in his favor or not.

Final ticket will be available with victory

Whichever team wins in this match to be played at Dubai International Stadium, their entry will be made directly in the final of IPL 2021. At the same time, the journey of the losing team will not end, they will have to win in the second qualifier to reach the final.

Also read- Rohit’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

Who’s next in Head to Head?

A total of 25 matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals so far. In which CSK has won 15 times, while DC has won on 10 occasions. In IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant’s team has defeated MS Dhoni’s ‘Yellow Army’ twice.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Tom Curran and Enrique Nortje.

Match start time: Indian time at 7:30 pm.

Field: Dubai International Stadium, UAE.