IPL 2021 CSK Vs PBKS Live Cricket Full Scorecard 53th Match – IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Chennai got its first blow, Gaikwad got out

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: If CSK wins against Punjab, then it will again reach number-1 in the points table. At the same time, Punjab Kings are almost on the verge of being knocked out of the playoff race.

5 overs have been played and CSK have scored 20 runs for the loss of one wicket. Faf du Plessis 6 and Moeen Ali remain at the crease without opening an account. Shami and Arshdeep have bowled amazingly so far. Shami in particular has been in excellent form and has conceded just 6 runs in his three overs.

In 3.5 overs, Rituraj Gaikwad caught Shahrukh Khan off Arshdeep Singh’s ball. Rituraj could not show anything special with the bat and was dismissed after scoring just 12 runs. Punjab got its first success. New batsman Moeen Ali has come to the crease.

Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl. CSK will bat first.

The 53rd match of IPL 2021 is being played between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. The match between the two teams is being played at the Dubai International Stadium. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy team has reached the CSK playoffs. At the same time, Punjab Kings are almost on the verge of being knocked out of the playoff race. CASK has lost both the last matches. If CSK wins against Punjab, then they will again reach number-1 in the points table.

Punjab is on the sixth position

At the same time, the team of Punjab is in the sixth position and its net run rate is also in the negative. KL Rahul’s captaincy team Punjab would like to end this season on a good net. Apart from CSK, the teams of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have decided their names in the playoffs. Either team Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders can make it to the playoffs.

Here are the two teams-

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, 9 Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Edin Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Moz Henriques, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.