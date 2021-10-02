IPL 2021 CSK Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 47th Match – IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score: CSK got second blow, Suresh Raina out

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. At the same time, winning this match is very important for Rajasthan Royals to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Akash bowled the 10th over of the innings. Akash gave 4 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Chennai’s score 63 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rahul Teotia bowled the 9th over of the innings. Gaikwad hit a four on the first ball. Suresh Raina was caught on the third ball. After this Moin Ali came to bat. Tewatia took 1 wicket for 7 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Chennai’s score 59 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Mayank Markandey bowled the 8th over of the innings. Markandeya gave 4 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Chennai score 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 7th over of the innings. Samson stumped Du Plessis on the fifth ball of the over. Du Plessis scored 25 runs. After this Suresh Raina came to bat. Tewatia took 1 wicket for 4 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Chennai’s score is 48 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the sixth over of the innings. Du Plessis hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Rahman gave 10 runs in this over. After 6 overs Chennai score 44 runs without losing any wicket.

Sakariya bowled the fifth over of the innings. Du Plessis hit two consecutive fours on the first and second balls of the over. Sakaria gave away 9 runs in this over. After 5 overs Chennai score 34 runs without losing any wicket.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the fourth over of the innings. Rahman gave 5 runs in this over. After 4 overs Chennai score 25 runs without losing any wicket.

Akash bowled the third over of the innings. Gaikwad hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Akash gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 3 overs, Chennai score 20 runs without losing any wicket.

Chetan Sakaria bowled the second over of the innings. In this over, Sakaria gave only 2 runs while bowling superbly. After 2 overs, Chennai score 12 runs without losing any wicket.

For Chennai, Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis came on the field to open. On the other hand, Akash Singh bowled the first over of the innings for Rajasthan. Akash gave a total of 10 runs in the first over.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Chennai is batting first.

Today in IPL 2021, the 47th match of the league was being played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. This is MS Dhoni’s 200th IPL match as captain. The match between the two teams is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. At the same time, winning this match is very important for Rajasthan Royals to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Such is the condition of both the teams in the point table

Rajasthan Royals are at the seventh position in the points table. Rajasthan has won only 4 out of 11 matches. If the team has to survive in the race for the playoffs, then this match will have to be won at any cost. On the other hand, Chennai will aim to finish in the top 2 of the points table by winning this match and getting 2 points.

Here are the two teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&W), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dubey, David Miller, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markandey, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman