IPL 2021 CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Full Scorecard 44th Match – IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Chennai won the toss, Hyderabad to bat first

IPL 2021 CSK Vs SRH Live Cricket Full Scorecard 44th Match – IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: CSK, captained by Dhoni, will almost certainly make it to the playoffs by winning this match. A win in this match will strengthen the team’s claim of finishing the league stage while staying in the top-2.

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sunrisers Hyderabad will bat first.

The 44th match of the tournament in IPL 2021 is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah today. Chennai Super Kings is at number 1 in the points table. At the same time, Sunrisers’ team is almost out of the race for the playoffs. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play with the intention of maintaining the winning streak in the previous match. Sunrisers have lost 8 out of 10 matches. In the first phase of IPL 2021, Chennai defeated Sunrisers by 7 wickets.

CSK will ensure a place in the playoffs as soon as they win

The teams are as follows –

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood