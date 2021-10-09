IPL 2021: David Warner left Sunrisers Hyderabad after last match with an emotional message

New Delhi: The league stage matches of IPL 2021 are now over and the tournament has now reached its playoff matches. The champion team of 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad performed very well in IPL this year and this team remained at the bottom of the league table. This year the journey of the Hyderabad team was very ups and downs and they dropped their biggest match winner player David Warner from the team.

Warner said goodbye to Hyderabad

David Warner has said goodbye to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Warner was out of the playing 11 of this team for the last several matches. Now, while sharing a post on Instagram, Warner said, ‘Thank you so much for all the memories. Heartfelt thanks to all the fans who always inspired us to do well and give our 100%. The amount of support you all have given to the team, the amount I can praise is less. It’s been a good journey. Me and my family will miss everyone. Let’s make one last try again today. One thing is almost clear from this message that Warner will not play for Hyderabad next season.

David Warner sitting in the stand as a spectator

The team’s behavior towards David Warner, who was once the star batsman of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is not good. First the team removed him from the captaincy and now he is not getting a place to sit even in the dug-out batting. He was seen sitting in the stand as a spectator from many matches and from there he supported his team. His video became quite viral on social media.

Warner has given the trophy to Hyderabad

David Warner has also won the IPL trophy once for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under Warner’s captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL trophy in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers, but Warner’s performance in IPL 2021 has not been good. Warner has played 8 matches in this season and has scored a total of 195 runs in them. He also has 2 half-centuries in his name.

excellent record

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s poor form continues in this season as well. Hyderabad did not return to the winning track even after David Warner stepped down from the captaincy. Hyderabad has won only 3 matches in this IPL season and is at the last position in the points table. Warner has been consistently scoring runs for Hyderabad. Here are the figures –

528 runs in the year 2014

562 runs in the year 2015

848 runs in the year 2016

641 runs in the year 2017

692 runs in the year 2019

548 runs in the year 2020

195 runs in the year 2021

Orange Cap has been won thrice

There is a record in the name of Warner, around which there is no big batsman around. Warner has won the Orange Cap of IPL 3 times. He has won the Orange Cap of IPL in 2015, 2017 and 2019 while playing for Hyderabad. This record is in his name only.