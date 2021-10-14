IPL 2021 DC Vs KKR: KKR beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets, made it to the final

IPL 2021 DC Vs KKR: KKR have made it to the final by defeating Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in the last over. KKR will now face Chennai and Kolkata in the final on October 15.

IPL 2021 DC Vs KKR: KKR have made it to the final by defeating Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in the last over. KKR will now face Chennai and Kolkata in the final on October 15.

IPL 2021 DC Vs KKR Live Cricket Score: The second qualifier of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 was played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in a thrilling match to reach the final.

Rahul Tripathi played an important role in this victory. KKR needed 6 runs from 2 balls and all the players were out one by one. At that time, he took KKR to the IPL final for the third time by hitting a six on the fifth ball of the last over. Apart from this, Venkatesh Iyer played the highest innings of 55 runs for KKR.

Australian player hit such a six that a young man going on the road caught the catch, former RCB cricketer scored 160 runs in 36 balls! Watch Video

Playing first after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals scored 135 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. The KKR bowlers bowled brilliantly and kept the Delhi Capitals batsmen on the backfoot. Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten 30 off 27 balls for Delhi. Varun Chakraborty took 2 wickets for KKR. At the same time, Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson also took one wicket each.

KKR has reached the final of IPL for the third time. Earlier in 2012 and 2014, KKR captured the IPL title under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.