IPL 2021 DC Vs KKR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 41st Match – IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: KKR beat Delhi by 3 wickets

Norkhiye bowled the 19th over of the innings. On the second ball of the over, Rana hit a boundary of victory. KKR won the match by three wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the 18th over of the innings. Tim Southee was out on the last ball of the over. In this over, Avesh took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 18 overs, KKR’s score was 126 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. KKR need just 2 runs to win the match.

Enrique Norkhiye bowled the 17th over of the innings. Sunil Narine was caught out on the fifth ball of the over. After this Tim Southee came to bat. In this over, Norkhiye took 1 wicket for 3 runs. After 17 overs, KKR’s score was 122 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rabada bowled the 16th over of the innings. Sunil Narine hit a six on the third ball of the over. He hit a four on the fourth ball. On the fifth ball, Narayan again hit a six. Rabada gave 21 runs in this over. After 16 overs, KKR’s score was 119 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the 15th over of the innings. On the fourth ball of the over, Avesh clean bowled Dinesh Karthik. Karthik scored 14 runs. After this Sunil Narine came to bat. In this over, Avesh took 1 wicket for 2 runs. After 15 overs, KKR’s score was 98 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Lalit bowled the 14th over of the innings. Rana hit two consecutive sixes on the second and third balls of the over. On the fifth ball, Karthik hit a four. Lalit gave 20 runs in this over. After 14 overs, KKR’s score was 96 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rabada bowled the 13th over of the innings. Karthik hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Rabada gave 7 runs in this over. After 13 overs, KKR’s score is 76 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 12th over of the innings. Morgan was dismissed without opening the account on the second ball of the over. After this Dinesh Karthik came to bat. In this over, Ashwin took 1 wicket for 2 runs while bowling excellently. After 12 overs, KKR’s score was 69 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings. While bowling excellently, Rabada not only bowled the maiden over but also took the wicket of Shubman Gill on the last ball. Gill scored 30 runs. After 11 overs, KKR’s score 67 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Lalit bowled the 10th over of the innings. Lalit gave 5 runs in this over. After 10 overs, KKR score 67 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 9th over of the innings. Rana hit a four on the last ball of the over. Ashwin gave 8 runs in this over. After 9 overs, KKR score 62 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 8th over of the innings. In this over, Axar gave only 2 runs while bowling excellently. After 8 overs, KKR’s score was 54 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings. Shubman hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Ashwin gave 8 runs in this over. After 7 overs, KKR’s score was 52 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the sixth over of the innings. Shubman hit a four in the first of the over. On the fifth ball, Rahul Tripathi was caught out. After this Nitish Rana came to bat. After 6 overs, KKR score 44 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Lalit Yadav bowled the fifth over of the innings. Delhi got its first success on the third ball of the over. Venkatesh Iyer gets bowled. He played an innings of 14 runs. After this Rahul Tripathi came to bat. He opened his account by hitting a six on the fourth ball of the over. In this over, Lalit took one wicket for 10 runs. After 5 overs, KKR’s score is 36 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Axar Patel bowled the fourth over of the innings. In this over, Axar gave only 4 runs while bowling excellently. After 4 overs, KKR score 26 runs without losing any wicket.

Ashwin bowled the third over of the innings. Ashwin gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 3 overs, KKR score 22 runs without losing any wicket.

Axar Patel bowled the second over of the innings. Shubman Gill hit a six on the second ball of the over. Akshar gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 2 overs, KKR score 16 runs without losing any wicket.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill opened for KKR. At the same time, the first over of the innings for Delhi was bowled by Enrique Norkhiye. Venkatesh hit two consecutive fours on the fourth and fifth balls of the over. Venkatesh conceded 9 runs in the first over.

***************************************************

Tim Southee bowled the 20th over of the innings. Ashwin was caught on the first ball of the over. Rishabh Pant was run out on the second ball. After this Avesh Khan and Rabada came to bat. Avesh hit a four on the fourth ball. Rabada is out on the last ball. In this way, Delhi scored 127 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. KKR need to score 128 runs to win

Tim Southee bowled the 18th over of the innings. Pant hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. In this over, Saudi gave a total of 8 runs. After 18 overs, Delhi’s score was 110 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Chakraborty bowled the 17th over of the innings. Chakraborty gave a total of 4 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Delhi’s score was 102 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Venkatesh bowled the 16th over of the innings. On the third ball of the over, Axar Patel was caught without opening the account. After this Ashwin came to bat. Ashwin hits a four on the last ball. After 16 overs, Delhi’s score was 98 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Sunil Narine bowled the 15th over of the innings. Lalit Yadav got out lbw on the third ball of the over. Lalit could not even open his account. After this Axar Patel came to bat. In this over, Narayan bowled excellently and took 1 wicket for just 1 run. After 15 overs, Delhi’s score was 89 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Venkatesh bowled the 14th over of the innings. Pant hit a four on the first ball of the over. Hetmyer was caught out on the fifth ball. He scored just 4 runs. After this Lalit Yadav came to bat. After 14 overs, Delhi’s score was 88 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 13th over of the innings. Ferguson bowled Smith on the second ball of the over. Smith scored 39 runs. After this Shimron Hetmyer came to bat. In this over, Ferguson took 1 wicket for a total of 4 runs. After 13 overs, Delhi’s score was 81 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Venkatesh Iyer bowled the 12th over of the innings. Venkatesh gave a total of 4 runs in this over. After 12 overs, Delhi’s score was 77 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Narayan bowled the 11th over of the innings. Smith hit a four on the second ball of the over. Narayan gave a total of 9 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Delhi’s score was 73 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Varun Chakravati bowled the 10th over of the innings. Smith hit two consecutive fours on the first and second balls of the over. Chakraborty gave a total of 12 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Delhi’s score was 64 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sunil Narine bowled the 9th over of the innings. Narayan gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Delhi’s score was 52 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Varun Chakraborty bowled the 8th over of the innings. Chakraborty gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Delhi’s score 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sunil Narine bowled the 7th over of the innings. On the second ball of the over, he clean bowled Shreyas Iyer. After this Rishabh Pant came to bat. In this over, Narayan took 1 wicket for 3 runs. After 7 overs, Delhi’s score 42 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Varun Chakraborty bowled the sixth over of the innings. In this over, Chakraborty gave a total of 4. After 6 overs, Delhi’s score was 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fifth over of the innings. Smith hit a four on the second ball of the over. On the last ball of the over, Ferguson took the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan played an innings of 24 runs. After 5 overs, Delhi’s score was 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Tim Southee bowled the fourth over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Tim gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 4 overs, Delhi’s score was 29 runs without losing any wicket.

Sandeep bowled the third over of the innings. Dhawan hit two fours on the second and third balls of the over. Sandeep gave a total of 10 runs in this over. Delhi score 22 runs after 3 overs without losing any wicket.

Tim Southee bowled the second over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. In this over, Saudi gave a total of 7 runs. After 2 overs Delhi score 12 runs without losing any wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith came to open for Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Sandeep Warrier bowled the first over of the innings for KKR. Dhawan hit a four on the last ball of the over. Sandeep gave a total of 5 runs in this over.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi Capitals will bat first.

In IPL 2021 today, the 41st match of the tournament is being played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Delhi Capitals is doing well this season. Delhi will go on to secure a place in the playoffs by defeating KKR in this match. Delhi are on the second position with 16 points from 10 matches, winning 8 matches. On the other hand, KKR have won 4 matches and lost 6. KKR are at the fourth position in the points table. Delhi had defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last match. While KKR had to face defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

This has been the record of both the teams

In the first leg of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by 7 wickets. At the same time, a total of 26 matches have been played between the two teams in the IPL. Of these, Kolkata has won 14. On the other hand, Delhi has won 12.

The teams are as follows –

Delhi Capitals : Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrikh Norkhiye, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, ON Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakraborty