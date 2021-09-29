IPL 2021 DC Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 36th Match – IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan by 33 runs

Norkhiye bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Samson hit a six on the fifth ball of the over. Norkhiye conceded 11 runs in this over. In 20 overs, Rajasthan could only manage 121 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Delhi won the match by 33 runs.

Rabada bowled the 19th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. Rabada conceded 9 runs in this over. After 19 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 110 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Enrique Norkhiye bowled the 18th over of the innings. Rahul Teotia got out on the second ball of the over. After this Tabrez Shamsi came to bat. Norkhiye took 1 wicket for 2 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 101 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the 17th over of the innings. Avesh Khan conceded 8 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 99 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 16th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the third ball of the over. Akshar conceded 9 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 91 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Rabada bowled the 15th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. On the fifth and sixth balls, he again hit two consecutive fours. Rabada conceded 14 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 82 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Enrique Norkhiye bowled the 14th over of the innings. Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. Norkhiye conceded 9 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 68 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 13th over of the innings. Ashwin conceded just 3 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 59 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 12th over of the innings. Sanju Samson hit a four on the second ball of the over. On the fifth ball of the over, Akshar bowled Riyan Parag. After this Rahul Tewatia came to bat. In this over, Akshar took 1 wicket for 7 runs. After 12 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 56 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings. Lomror was caught on the second ball of this over. Avesh Khan took his catch. Lomror scored 19 runs. After this Riyan Parag came to bat. In this over, Rabada took 1 wicket for just 1 run. After 11 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 49 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings. Akshar conceded 5 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 48 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 9th over of the innings. Lomror hit a six on the second ball of the over. Ashwin gave 9 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 43 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Axar Patel bowled the 8th over of the innings. Akshar conceded 6 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 34 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings. Sanju Samson hit a four on the third ball of the over. Ashwin gave 7 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the sixth over of the innings. Rabada conceded just 2 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Rajasthan’s score is 21 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ashwin bowled the fifth over of the innings. David Miller was out on the second ball of this over. Pant took his catch. After this Mahipal Lomror came to bat. In this over, Ashwin took 1 wicket for 2 runs. After 5 overs, Rajasthan’s score was 19 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Enrique Norkhiye bowled the fourth over of the innings. In this over, Norkhiye bowled excellently and only gave 2 runs. After 4 overs, Rajasthan’s score 17 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Avesh Khan bowled the third over of the innings. Avesh conceded 4 runs in this over. After 3 overs Rajasthan score 15 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Enrique Norkhiye bowled the second over of the innings. On the very first ball of the over, Nakhia took the wicket of Jaiswal. After this David Miller came to bat. In this over, Norkhia took 1 wicket for 5 runs. After 2 overs, Rajasthan’s score 11 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Liam Livingston came to open for Rajasthan Royals. At the same time, Avesh Khan bowled the first over of the innings for Delhi. Livingston was caught on the last ball of the over. Pant took his catch. After the first over, Rajasthan’s score was 6 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

**************************************************

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 20th over of the innings. Rahman conceded 9 runs in this over. In 20 overs, Delhi scored 154 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Rajasthan need 155 runs to win.

Sakaria bowled the 19th over of the innings. Axar Patel hit a six on the first ball of the over. At the same time, Axar was caught out on the second ball. He played an innings of 12 runs. After this Ashwin came to bat. After 19 overs, Delhi’s score was 145 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Tyagi bowled the 18th over of the innings. Lalit hits a four on the last ball of the over. Tyagi gave away 11 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Delhi’s score is 135 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 17th over of the innings. Hetmyer was caught on the third ball of the over. He scored 28 runs. After this Axar Patel came to bat. In this over, Rahman took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 17 overs, Delhi’s score is 124 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Tyagi bowled the 16th over of the innings. Hetmyer hit two consecutive fours on the second and third balls of the over. He again hit a four on the last ball. Tyagi gave a total of 16 runs in this over. After 16 overs, Delhi’s score was 120 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Sakaria bowled the 15th over of the innings. Hetmyer hit a four on the second ball of the over. He again hit a four on the fourth ball. Sakaria gave a total of 12 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Delhi’s score was 104 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Tewatia bowled the 14th over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer got out on the second ball of the over. Stumped by Sanju Samson. Iyer played an innings of 43 runs. After this Lalit Yadav came to bat. Tewatia took 1 wicket for 2 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Delhi’s score was 92 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Shamsi bowled the 13th over of the innings. Shamsi gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Delhi’s score was 90 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled the 12th over of the innings. On the fourth ball of the over, Pant was bowled by Rahman. Pant played an innings of 24 runs. After this Shimron Hetmyer came to bat. After 12 overs, Delhi’s score was 84 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Shamsi bowled the 11th over of the innings. Shreyas hit a six on the third ball of the over. Shamsi gave 13 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Delhi’s score was 79 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Tewatia bowled the 10th over of the innings. Pant hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Tewatia gave away 10 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Delhi’s score was 66 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Shamsi bowled the 9th over of the innings. Pant hit a four on the third ball of the over. Shamsi conceded 9 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Delhi’s score was 56 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 8th over of the innings. Tewatia gave away 5 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Delhi’s score 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Tabrez Shamsi bowled the 7th over of the innings. Shamsi gave 6 runs in this over. Delhi batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 7 overs, Delhi’s score 42 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Karthik Tyagi bowled the sixth over of the innings. Shreyas Iyer hit a four on the first ball of the over. Pant also hit a four on the fourth ball. Tyagi gave away 11 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Delhi’s score was 36 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sakaria bowled the fifth over of the innings. Prithvi Shaw was caught on the first ball of the over. Shaw scored 10 runs. After this Rishabh Pant came to bat. In this over, Sakariya took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 5 overs, Delhi’s score 25 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Karthik Tyagi bowled the fourth over of the innings. On the first ball of the over, Tyagi clean bowled Dhawan. Dhawan played an innings of 8 runs. After this Shreyas Iyer came to bat. In this over, Tyagi took 1 wicket for 3 runs. After 4 overs, Delhi’s score was 21 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Chetan Sakaria bowled the third over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the first ball of the over. Sakaria gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 3 overs Delhi score 18 runs without losing any wicket.

Mahipal Lomror bowled the second over of the innings. Dhawan hit a four on the first ball of the over. Lomror gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 2 overs Delhi score 11 runs without losing any wicket.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw came on the field to open for Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman bowled the first over of the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Mustafizur Rahman gave away 6 runs in the first over. Delhi batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss, decided to bowl first. Delhi Capitals will bat first.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the 36th match of the tournament is being played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals today. After a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals are eyeing to take it a step further to qualify for the knockouts by securing a win against Rajasthan Royals. With a win against Rajasthan, Delhi can move up to No. 1 on the points table with 16 points and will also come close to qualifying for the knockouts.

Rajasthan would like to continue the victory campaign

Rajasthan Royals too had a thrilling win in the previous match and would be eyeing to continue their winning campaign. Royals, who struggled in the first leg, were boosted by a thrilling 2-run win over Punjab Kings. With a win against Delhi, the Royals could give wings to their chances of reaching the playoffs. Currently they have 8 points from 8 matches and are in 5th place. Rajasthan had defeated Delhi by three wickets in the first leg of this IPL.

The teams are as follows –

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrik Norkhiye, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&W), Liam Livingston, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakaria, Karthik Tyagi, Tabrez Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman