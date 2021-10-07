IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar proposed his girlfriend in stands after the match against Punjab Kings |

New Delhi: In the 53rd match of IPL played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Punjab defeated CSK by 6 wickets. But in this match, Deepak Chahar caught everyone’s attention. Deepak Chahar proposed his girlfriend in the stands just after this match. This moment was very special because the girl whom Chahar proposed also said yes in front of everyone.

Deepak Chahar proposed a girl in the stands just after the match. The whole world saw this moment live. This moment was very special because this unknown girl did not turn down Deepak’s proposal. The news of Deepak’s relationship has been flying many times before, but there is no information about who this girl is. Let us tell you that the girl whom Deepak proposed was wearing a black dress.

As soon as Deepak Chahar proposed this girl publicly, then every person sitting in the stands supported him. Some similar support was also seen on social media. People are congratulating Deepak Chahar fiercely on Twitter and his name is also trending now. People have given a lot of reactions on social media.

Deepak Chahar proposed to his partner after the match. Congratulations guys pic.twitter.com/OFdq33yUIv — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) October 7, 2021

Deepak chahar playing other game pic.twitter.com/qUUi0Lt9Mh — Abhinay Sharma (@TAlchemist12) October 7, 2021

Punjab captain KL Rahul played an unbeaten 98 against CSK. Rahul remained just 2 runs away from the century but he had made his team this match in just 13 overs. To a large extent, this match looked like it was going to be a match between Rahul and CSK. On the pitch where CSK’s batsmen were unable to do anything, Rahul made a dent on that pitch.

Batting first against Punjab, CSK scored 134 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. For CSK, his opener Faf du Plessis scored the highest 76 runs. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan took 2-2 wickets for Punjab.