IPL 2021- Deepak Hooda Under BCCI ACU Scanner For Social Media Post

The second phase of IPL 2021 is being played in UAE. The Anti-Corruption Unit of the BCCI (BCCI-ACU) is keeping a close watch on the second phase of the IPL. This unit headed by Shabbir Hussain Shekhadam Khandwawala maintains a zero tolerance policy towards corruption. Meanwhile, there has been a controversy over a social media post of Punjab Kings batsman Deepak Hooda. Now the ACU team of BCCI will investigate this post of Deepak Hooda. Actually, Hooda made a post on Instagram. Now the ACU team will investigate whether the post made by Hooda violates the anti-corruption guidelines.

post will be checked

An ACU official while talking to news agency ANI said that Hooda’s Instagram post will be investigated whether it violates the rules laid down by the BCCI ACU. Also he told that ACU will look into this post. He says that no player can tell about the team’s playing 11. At the same time, from Deepak Hooda’s post, it looks like he is involved in the playing 11 and is going to play the match in the evening.

Deepak did this post

The match was played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Shortly before this match, Deepak shared a post on his Instagram. In this, he posted a picture of himself, in which he is seen in the team’s jersey. Also he is wearing a helmet. Posting the picture, Hooda wrote, ‘Here we go @punjabkingsipl #pbksvsrr #ipl2021 #saddapunjab.’

Cannot share playing 11 information

According to the rules of BCCI, no player can share the playing 11 of the team or any kind of information on social media before the match. At the same time, the ACU official says that in the case of Deepak Hooda, it will be seen how long before the match was posted by him. Along with this, it will also be investigated whether there is any mention or possibility of any kind about the team’s playing XI in the post made by him.