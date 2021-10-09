IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada says we will not take any team lightly in playoffs

New Delhi: IPL 2021 has gradually reached its last phase. The playoff of this tournament is going to start soon. This year, Delhi Capitals, captained by Rishabh Pant, is considered to be the biggest contender to win this tournament. Delhi’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has now warned all the teams.

This bowler gave a warning

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that his team, which is looking for the first title of the Indian Premier League, is in no position to slack off in the last leg of the ongoing tournament. Delhi team is leading with 20 points from 13 matches and has already made it to the playoffs. The team will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final round robin match, which are among the other teams making the playoffs.

Rabada said this thing

The South African fast bowler said, ‘We have given ourselves another chance to make the final, so we are thrilled with it. The match against Royal Challengers Bangalore doesn’t mean much to us but we are not in a position to slack off. We’ve done a great job so far. We have earned the right to be in this situation and we have been in this situation before which helps. We will give our all in the upcoming matches and try to play our best cricket in the final part of the tournament.

Next match with RCB

Rabada said that his team is not bothered by the loss against RCB in the first leg of the tournament. He said, ‘The loss in the first half of the tournament against RCB is definitely a thing of the past. Although we know how dangerous they can be. They have some dangerous batsmen and Harshal Patel is bowling very well. We need to believe in our strong sides. The result of the last match against RCB is a thing of the past but we still need to learn from this result.