IPL 2021- Dhoni Regains Record Of Most Catches As Wicket Keeper In IPL

Dhoni took two catches in the match against KKR. With this, a big record has been registered in the name of Dhoni in IPL.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders took place on Sunday. In this match, Dhoni’s captaincy team Chennai defeated Kolkata by 2 wickets. In this match, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a record in his name. Dhoni took two catches in the match against KKR. In this match, Dhoni took the catches of Venkatesh Iyer and Karthik. With this, Dhoni has become the wicket-keeper with the most catches in the IPL. In this case he also left behind Dinesh Karthik.

116 catches in IPL as wicketkeeper

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has so far taken 116 catches as a wicketkeeper in IPL. While Dinesh Karthik has 115 catches. Dhoni has now left behind Dinesh Karthik in this matter. At the same time, the record for most stumpings in IPL is also recorded in the name of Dhoni. Apart from this, Dhoni’s name is also recorded in the name of most wickets in IPL as a wicketkeeper. Dhoni has taken 155 wickets in IPL, which includes 39 stumpings.

Dinesh Karthik at number two and Robin Uthappa at number three

Dinesh Karthik is at number two in terms of hunting the most as a wicketkeeper in IPL. Karthik has taken 146 wickets as a wicketkeeper. Apart from Dhoni and Karthik, there is no wicketkeeper in IPL so far, who has taken more than 100 wickets. At the same time, Robin Uthappa is at number three in this list. As a wicketkeeper, he has taken 90 wickets in the IPL.

Dhoni praises KR

Dhoni praised KKR after the thrilling win against KKR. Dhoni said that when Jadeja was bowling, the ball was coming smoothly on the bat, it was not stopping. Dhoni said that the way we started, KKR has to be praised for pulling the match till the end. Also Dhoni said that he was worried about the wicket. He said that when you are playing on the wicket, the groundsmen sometimes add more water and leave more grass.