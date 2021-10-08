IPL 2021: Fans brutally troll MS Dhoni for his extremely slow innings against Delhi Capitals, end of MSD era | IPL 2021: The end of ‘Dhoni era’ has begun! Fans furious over batting

New Delhi: Since the beginning of the second phase of IPL 2021, the fans were eagerly waiting for the batting of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, but Mahi completely disappointed his fans. have make. Now people are not getting to see his passion.

Dhoni flop in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni may have been very successful as a captain in the current season of IPL, but as a batsman, he looked flop in every way. Mahi has played 13 matches this season in which he has scored just 84 runs at an average of 14.00 and strike rate of 97.67.

Tired innings against Delhi

MS Dhoni came on the pitch to bat at number 7 against Delhi Capitals, but he bore the fans with his slow innings. Mahi scored just 18 runs in 27 balls at a strike rate of 66.66. He did not hit a single boundary during this innings.

Fans trolled Dhoni

Fans are furious after seeing this tired innings of MS Dhoni. People have vented their anger fiercely on social media. One user wrote that Mahi forgot to bat, while another said, ‘Dhoni missed 20 runs.’ Let’s take a look at some selected tweets.

Nothing against CSK but has anyone ever been underutilized as much as this Man? He’s in form of his life, hitting ’em as good as it gets but doesn’t get to play even 4-5 overs. Pathetic. Nothing justifies this. #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/hWZFgVnT1l — The Engineer Bro (@theengineerbroo) October 4, 2021

Dhoni has seriously forgot how to bat. Give 25 balls to Jadeja and he would’ve gone past 50.#DCvCSK — . (@edmondkirsch) October 4, 2021

Dhoni playing test in t20 >>> Pant playing t20 in test — . (@edmondkirsch) October 4, 2021