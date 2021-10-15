IPL 2021 Final: Chennai Super Kings capture IPL trophy for the fourth time, beat KKR by 27 runs in the final

IPL 2021 Final CSK Vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 to capture the IPL title for the fourth time. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won this title in 2010, 11 and 2018.

IPL 2021 Final CSK Vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 to capture the IPL title for the fourth time. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won this title in 2010, 11 and 2018.

IPL 2021 Final CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings have captured the IPL title for the fourth time by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021. For the fourth time, CSK has become the champion under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. On the other hand, KKR missed out on winning their third title.

Playing first after losing the toss, Chennai Super Kings scored 192 for 3 wickets. Faf du Plessis scored 86 runs and was 3 runs away from winning the Orange Cap. On the other hand, Rituraj Gaikwad, who scored 32 runs, won the Orange Cap with 635 runs. Du Plessis scored 633 runs in this tournament. Sunil Narine took two wickets and Shivam Mavi took one wicket for KKR.

IPL 2021: Rituraj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap, MS Dhoni made a special record as soon as he entered the final; Harshal Patel will get purple cap

In reply, Kolkata’s team was shaken after a good start and could only manage 165 runs for 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill started the innings well for Kolkata. Both scored half-centuries but after that no other batsman could take advantage of it.

Shardul Thakur got three wickets for Chennai. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood got two successes each. Apart from this, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar also took one wicket each.

It is worth noting that earlier in 2010, 2011 and 2018 CSK won the IPL trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. At the same time, Kolkata won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014.