IPL 2021 Glenn Maxwell hits back at horrible people for spreading abuse following RCB defeat Australian star rips online haters

Glenn Maxwell’s glorious journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 ended in a shambles. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 wickets in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on the night of 11 October. Glenn Maxwell of RCB could not play a big innings in this match. Even in bowling, he could not take a single wicket despite giving 25 runs. On the other hand, Sunil Narine of KKR robbed the gathering with the ball and the bat.

After the match, while people expressed their condolences to RCB and its players on social media, there were also a number of people who wrote nostalgia for Virat Kohli’s team. It also trended on RoyalFixerChallengers on Twitter.

Hours after the game, Maxwell thanked fans for their support, but also attacked the abusive trolls. Maxwell wrote on Twitter, ‘A great season of RCB, unfortunately, we are a bit far from where we should have been. An amazing season can’t be overstated!! The garbage that is flowing on social media is disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best every day.

He further wrote, ‘Instead of spreading abuse, maybe try to be a decent person. Thanks to the real fans who shared the love and appreciation for the players who gave their all! Unfortunately there are some bad people out there, which make social media a terrible place. this is unacceptable!!!! Please don’t be like them!!!’

Taking a jibe at the trolls, the RCB all-rounder wrote, “If you comment on any of my teammates/friends on social media with negative/derogatory nonsense, you will be blocked by everyone.” What does it mean to be a bad person? There is no excuse.’

Virat Kohli’s captaincy era in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Monday, 11 October 2021, when RCB suffered a defeat in the Eliminator against KKR.

Glenn Maxwell was the highest run-scorer for his team in IPL 2021. He scored 513 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.75. He bowled 16 overs for the team throughout the tournament and took 3 wickets for 135 runs.