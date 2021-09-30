IPL 2021- Harshal Patel Breaks Most Wickets Reord As Uncapped Player

IPL 2021: In the match played against Rajasthan Royals, Harshal took three wickets while bowling superbly. Harshal has made a big record while playing against Rajasthan Royals.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is being played in UAE. All the teams are trying their best to win the title. Meanwhile, many players are also making records. Virat Kohli-led team Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel has been at No. 1 in the race for the Purple Cap race since the start of this season. Harshal is the highest wicket-taker in this season so far. In the match played against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, Harshal took three wickets while bowling superbly. Harshal has made a big record while playing against Rajasthan Royals. In this case, he has also left behind bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

Broke Chahal’s record

Harshal has taken 26 wickets in 11 matches so far in IPL 2021. Harshal has broken Yuzvendra Chahal’s record. In fact, in the year 2015, Chahal became the highest wicket-taker uncapped player in a season of IPL. At that time Chahal had taken 23 wickets then. Now this record has become in the name of Harshal Patel. Now Harshal has become the highest wicket-taker uncapped bowler in a season.

Now look at Dwayne Bravo’s record

RCB’s 30-year-old bowler Harshal Patel recently took a hat-trick in the match against Mumbai Indians. Now Harshal’s eyes will be on Dwayne Bravo’s record of taking most wickets in a season in IPL. Bravo took 32 wickets in a season in the year 2013. Harshal has taken 26 wickets in this season so far.

Bumrah and Malinga also left behind

Along with this, Harshal Patel has also broken a record of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Harshal overtook Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga in terms of being the fastest to hit 25 IPL matches. Harshal took more than 25 wickets in a season of IPL after bowling just 242 balls. In doing so, he went ahead of Bumrah and Malinga. Malinga achieved this success after bowling 244 balls.