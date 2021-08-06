IPL 2021: I probably won’t go to the IPL, says KKR fast bowler Pat Cummins

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is going to start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19. Even before the resumption of this league, many players have distanced themselves from it. In this episode, a name can also be added to the legendary Australian bowler Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins may be out of the second phase of IPL. He himself has given this information. If this happens then it will be a big blow for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although Cummins has not made any official announcement regarding this yet, he believes that at this time he cannot go to the UAE and it will not be easy for him to play the league at such a time.

The Australian fast bowler said on his YouTube channel, “Unfortunately, cannot go to play IPL at this time. Till now I have not made an official announcement regarding this. But my wife is pregnant and our baby is due in the middle of IPL. There is a travel ban to go back to Australia due to Corona, to come back here will have to be quarantined for 2 weeks. In such a situation, going to play IPL will be a little difficult.

Earlier, during the second phase of IPL 2021, the England team had to go on a tour of Bangladesh, which greatly reduced the hopes of England players taking part in this T20 league, now England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) together have decided to postpone this tour, so that England cricketers will be able to take part in the IPL.

England has postponed its tour of Bangladesh for the six-match series till March 2023. The tour was to be held in September and October this year. The ECB said on Tuesday that it and the BCB had mutually agreed to work out a new schedule for the tour. Three ODIs and as many T20 International matches are to be played in this tour.





