IPL 2021 in UAE: IPL 2021 UAE is expected to return in the second phase: UAE stadiums will be crowded, fans can return in IPL 2021

In the second phase of IPL 2021 to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19, spectators can return. Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) general secretary Mubashir Usmani was quoted by Gulf News as saying that the board would discuss the return of spectators with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the UAE government.

According to Osmani, the ECB is working to reach a consensus with the BCCI and the UAE government so that spectators can return to the stadium.



Osmani said, “As the host, the ECB is seeking an agreement with the administrators on the protocol required to engage the audience. After that, we will discuss with the BCCI and the ICC to discuss the needs of the audience.”

According to the report, the UAE government has agreed to allow 60 per cent spectators in the stadium. The second phase of the IPL will start on September 19 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021 with qualifiers will be played for 27 days. Despite several calls, BCCI officials did not respond to a request for comment.

