IPL 2021: Kira Narayanan beautiful Anchor is not seen in current season, Fans missing her so much | Why is this cute anchor missing from this IPL? cricket fans are missing

New Delhi: The thrill of IPL 2021 is on the rise, this season has seen many great matches, due to which there is a lot of entertainment for the fans of cricket. Meanwhile, the fans were waiting that their favorite anchor Kira Narayanan would get a chance to be seen on screen, but it could not happen. Why is he missing from the current season?