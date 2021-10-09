IPL 2021: Kira Narayanan beautiful Anchor is not seen in current season, Fans missing her so much | Why is this cute anchor missing from this IPL? cricket fans are missing
New Delhi: The thrill of IPL 2021 is on the rise, this season has seen many great matches, due to which there is a lot of entertainment for the fans of cricket. Meanwhile, the fans were waiting that their favorite anchor Kira Narayanan would get a chance to be seen on screen, but it could not happen. Why is he missing from the current season?
Oct 08, 2021, 19:22 PM IST
