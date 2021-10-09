IPL

IPL 2021: Kira Narayanan beautiful Anchor is not seen in current season, Fans missing her so much | Why is this cute anchor missing from this IPL? cricket fans are missing

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IPL 2021: Kira Narayanan beautiful Anchor is not seen in current season, Fans missing her so much | Why is this cute anchor missing from this IPL? cricket fans are missing
Written by admin
IPL 2021: Kira Narayanan beautiful Anchor is not seen in current season, Fans missing her so much | Why is this cute anchor missing from this IPL? cricket fans are missing

IPL 2021: Kira Narayanan beautiful Anchor is not seen in current season, Fans missing her so much | Why is this cute anchor missing from this IPL? cricket fans are missing

New Delhi: The thrill of IPL 2021 is on the rise, this season has seen many great matches, due to which there is a lot of entertainment for the fans of cricket. Meanwhile, the fans were waiting that their favorite anchor Kira Narayanan would get a chance to be seen on screen, but it could not happen. Why is he missing from the current season?

Oct 08, 2021, 19:22 PM IST


#IPL #Kira #Narayanan #beautiful #Anchor #current #season #Fans #missing #cute #anchor #missing #IPL #cricket #fans #missing

READ Also  IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan praised Tim Southee for his briiliant bowling in last matches

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment