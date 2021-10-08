IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan praised Tim Southee for his briiliant bowling in last matches

New Delhi: The second phase of IPL 2021 is being played in UAE. This tournament has slowly reached its final stage. CSK, Delhi Capitals and RCB have already cut their tickets for the playoffs in this tournament. But there is still one place left for which there is a competition between many teams. Kolkata Knight Riders has become the biggest contender in these teams at this time.

This player changed the picture as soon as he came

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has said that KKR is expected to reach the playoffs with the team’s Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee. Saudi took two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. KKR took a step towards the playoffs by defeating Hyderabad by six wickets. KKR’s team is currently fourth in the points table behind Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The impact of the arrival of Saudi – Morgan

KKR has 12 points and is ahead of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians who have 10 points each. Morgan said, ‘The Saudis obviously had a big impact on the team. When you remember two or three big players, we remember Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell. His contribution with the ball in this round has been fantastic.

“It’s one thing to contribute to the entire campaign, but I think when you really look and you need players to stand out, senior players are able to do that,” he said. Saudi has done it brilliantly.

To clash with Rajasthan for the playoffs

KKR’s last match of the league is to be with Rajasthan Royals and they need to win this match to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. Whichever team from KKR and Rajasthan will win this match, they will almost confirm their place in the playoffs. However, a small threat to both these teams is also from Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma.