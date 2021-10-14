IPL 2021 KKR not lose even once in Sharjah Cricket Stadium but Team captain Eoin Morgan who reached the final made an unwanted record Most Ducks

Eoin Morgan also became the batsman who did not reach double digits for the most times in a single season of IPL. The captains of other IPL teams this season were not dismissed for zero even once.

Kolkata Knight Riders made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, his captain Eoin Morgan’s poor form continued in the match against Delhi Capitals. Not only this, he made such a record during the match, which he would hardly want to remember.

Eoin Morgan has been dismissed for zero four times in IPL 2021. With this, Morgan became the captain to be dismissed for the most number of times in a single IPL season. Before him, this record was jointly held by Shane Warne, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma.

Shane Warne 2009, Harbhajan Singh 2012, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in 2014, Maxwell 2017, Rohit and Ashwin were dismissed for zero 3-3 times in 2018. The special thing is that this season the captains of other IPL teams were not out for zero even once.

However, Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane and Harbhajan Singh hold the record for the most number of dismissals in IPL. All these players have been out for zero 13-13 times so far. Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey are at number two in this case. All these players have been dismissed for zero 12-12 times in IPL.

Not only this, Eoin Morgan also became the batsman who did not reach double digits for the most times in a single season of IPL. Morgan has scored only 129 runs in 16 matches this season at an average of 11.72. During this his highest score was 47 not out. Before Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2020 and Deepak Hooda in IPL 2016 could not reach double digits in 9-9 innings.

In IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders played four matches at Sharjah ground and won all. He defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets on 28 September, Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs on 7 October, Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets on 11 October and Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets on 13 October.

The final of IPL 2021 is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has played 4 matches so far this season on the Dubai ground. In this it has won 2 and lost in 2. At the same time, KKR played two matches. He won one each and lost one.