IPL 2021 KKR Vs DC Qualifier 2 Mohammad Kaif victory mantra to DC against Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals assistant coach said different kind of challenge Clarity of Mind Must assistant coach said

Earlier, KKR opener Shubman Gill had said after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator, I think we will win against Delhi Capitals.

The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is scheduled to be played on 13 October at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7:30 PM IST. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals and Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in this match.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that before the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he has given his team the mantra of victory. He believes that there is a different kind of challenge in this match.

Mohammad Kaif said that his team will have to go into the second qualifiers of IPL with a clear mind. The winner of the second qualifier will face Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2021 to be held on October 15. Kaif said before the match, ‘Tomorrow is a big day. Everything is about bearing pressure. There is pressure in every match, but the challenge is different in this match.

He said, ‘We have to come down with a calm mind and a clear mind. We have lost two matches in a row, but coming back is important. We have to forget our previous defeat in the match against KKR. We have match-winners. There is no dearth of experienced and in-form players.

The former India cricketer said that his team will gain confidence from their previous win against KKR in the league stage. “We have played with all the KKR bowlers in the past. We have had success against Morgan’s team. We beat them in the first half of the tournament.

Kaif said, “We lost against KKRK in the UAE leg of the tournament, but we had control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both the teams will be under equal pressure as both the sides are playing for a place in the final.

