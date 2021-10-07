IPL 2021 KKR Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 54th Match – IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score: KKR’s innings begins, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer pair at the crease

Sakariya bowled the fifth over of the innings. Sakaria gave 11 runs in this over. After 5 overs KKR score 31 runs without losing any wicket.

Anadkat bowled the fourth over of the innings. In this over, Unadkat gave only 3 runs while bowling very well. After 4 overs KKR score 20 runs without losing any wicket.

Chetan Sakaria bowled the third over of the innings. In this over, Sakaria gave only 2 runs while bowling excellently. After 3 overs KKR score 17 runs without losing any wicket.

Chris Morris bowled the second over of the innings. Morris conceded 7 runs in the over. After 2 overs, KKR score 15 runs without losing any wicket.

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer came out to open for Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Jaydev Unadkat bowled the first over of the innings for Rajasthan. Unadkat gave away 8 runs in the first over.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first.

In IPL 2021, the 54th match of the league is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Two-time champions Kolkata will try to stay in the race for the playoffs by registering a big win against Rajasthan. KKR are currently fourth in the table with 12 points from 13 matches. In terms of run rate, KKR is ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians also have 12 points from 13 matches and are scheduled to play a match against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Then the run rate will decide

If KKR and Mumbai Indians win their last match, then it will be decided by net run rate. KKR (0.294) would like to take the lead as their net run rate is ‘positive’ at the moment, while Mumbai’s (-0.048) run rate is ‘negative’. In the first leg of the ongoing IPL, Rajasthan defeated KKR by 6 wickets. Talking about the last 5 matches between the two, Kolkata is dominating with 3 wins.

The teams are as follows-

Rajasthan Royals: Liam Livingston, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&W), Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, ON Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty