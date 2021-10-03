IPL 2021 KKR Vs SRH Live Cricket Full Scorecard 49th Match – IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad’s second wicket fell, Jason Roy returned to the pavilion

Mavi bowled the fourth over of the innings. Jason Roy was caught on the fourth ball of the over. After this Priyam Garg came to bat. In this over, Mavi took 1 wicket for 2 runs. After 4 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 16 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Tim Southee bowled the third over of the innings. Jason Roy hit two fours on the second and third balls of the over. In this over, Saudi gave a total of 8 runs. After 3 overs Hyderabad score 14 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Shivam Mavi bowled the second over of the innings. Shivam conceded just 2 runs in the second over. After 2 overs, Hyderabad’s score was 6 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat first. For Hyderabad, the opening pair of Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha came out to open. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a setback on the second ball of the first over. Wriddhiman Saha is out LBW off Tim Southee. Saha returned to the pavilion without opening the account. After one over, Hyderabad score 4 runs for one wicket.

In IPL 2021, the 49th match of the league is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match is very important for Morgan’s captaincy team KKR. Kolkata currently has 10 points. KKR will secure a place in the playoffs by winning both their upcoming matches. On the other hand, team Hyderabad, captained by Kane Williamson, has 4 points. Hyderabad is already out of the playoffs.

Hyderabad was defeated by table topper Chennai Super Kings in the last match, while KKR was defeated by Punjab Kings in a thrilling match. In the first encounter between the two teams this season, Morgan’s team won by 10 runs. If the Kolkata Knight Riders team has to survive in the race for the playoffs, then it will have to overcome Kane Williamson’s team at any cost.

Here are the two teams-

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Oen Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik