IPL 2021 MI Vs DC Live Cricket Full Scorecard 46th Match – IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score: Delhi wins the toss, Mumbai will bat first

IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: This time Mumbai’s team, who came out to save their title, is in a difficult situation. To stay in the race for the playoffs, Mumbai will have to win at any cost today.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai Indians will bat first.

In IPL 2021, today the 46th match of the league is being played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. After the victory of Punjab, the team of Delhi Capitals has qualified for the playoffs. At the same time, this match is very important for Mumbai Indians. However, this season Mumbai’s form is not going well. Mumbai are in sixth place with 5 matches out of 11 matches. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won 8 matches in 11 matches and are second in the points table.

It is important for Mumbai to win

Delhi Capitals team has qualified for the playoffs. Another win will strengthen the team’s claim of finishing top-2. After the league matches, the top-2 team gets two chances to make it to the final. At the same time, the team of Mumbai, who came out to save their title, is in a difficult situation. To stay in the race for the playoffs, Mumbai will have to win at any cost today.

The teams are as follows –

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrique Norkhiye.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.