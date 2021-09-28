IPL 2021 MI Vs PBKS Live Cricket Full Scorecard 42th Match – IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians beat Punjab by 6 wickets

Mohammad Shami bowled the 19th over of the innings. Hardik hit a four on the third ball of the over. He again hit a four on the fifth ball. Hardik hit a winning six on the last ball. Mumbai won this match in 19 overs.

Arshdeep bowled the 18th over of the innings. Pollard hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. He hit a six on the fifth ball. Arshdeep gave 13 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Mumbai’s score was 120 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Bishnoi bowled the 17th over of the innings. Hardik hit a four on the second ball of the over. He hit a six on the third ball. Bishnoi gave 11 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Mumbai’s score 107 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Ellis bowled the 16th over of the innings. Saurabh was out on the first ball of the over. He played an innings of 45 runs. After this, Kieron Pollard came to bat. In this over, Ellis gave 4 runs and took 1 wicket. After 16 overs, Mumbai’s score was 96 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Bishnoi bowled the 15th over of the innings. Saurabh hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Bishnoi gave 8 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Mumbai’s score was 92 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the 14th over of the innings. Arshdeep gave 6 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Mumbai’s score was 84 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Nathan Ellis bowled the 13th over of the innings. In this over, Ellis gave only 3 runs while bowling excellently. After 13 overs, Mumbai’s score is 78 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the 12th over of the innings. Saurabh hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Arshdeep gave 7 runs in this over. After 12 overs, Mumbai’s score was 75 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Bishnoi bowled the 11th over of the innings. Hardik hit a four on the first ball of the over. Bishnoi gave 6 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Mumbai’s score is 68 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 10th over of the innings. De Kock hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. However, on the fifth ball itself, Shami bowled de Kock. De Kock scored 27 runs. After this Hardik Pandya came to bat. In this over, Shami took one wicket for 8 runs. After 10 overs, Mumbai’s score was 62 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Harpreet Barad bowled the 9th over of the innings. Saurabh hit a six on the third ball of the over. Harpreet gave a total of 11 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Mumbai’s score was 54 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 8th over of the innings. De Kock hit a four on the last ball of the over. Bishnoi gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Mumbai’s score was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Markram bowled the 7th over of the innings. Markram gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 7 overs, Mumbai’s score 35 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Nathan Ellis bowled the sixth over of the innings. Saurabh hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Ellis gave a total of 5 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Mumbai’s score was 30 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Markram bowled the fifth over of the innings. Saurabh hits a four on the last ball of the over. Markram gave 7 runs in this over. After 5 overs, Mumbai’s score 25 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the fourth over of the innings. Rohit Sharma was caught on the third ball of the over. Rohit played an innings of 8 runs. After this Suryakumar came to bat. However, as soon as he arrived, he returned to the pavilion without opening the account. After this Saurabh Tiwari came to bat. In this over, Bishnoi took 2 wickets giving 3 runs while bowling brilliantly. After 4 overs, Mumbai’s score 18 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Arshdeep bowled the third over of the innings. In this over, Arshdeep gave only 3 runs while bowling brilliantly. After 3 overs Mumbai score 15 runs without losing any wicket.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock came out to open for Mumbai. On the other hand, Markram bowled the first over of the innings for Punjab. Markram gave away 6 runs in the first over.

Coulter-Nile bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Coulter-Nile gave away 8 runs in this over. In 20 overs, Punjab scored 135 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Mumbai needs to score 136 runs to win.

Bumrah bowled the 19th over of the innings. Deepak Hooda was caught on the fourth ball of the over. Hooda scored 28 runs. After this Nathan Ellis came to bat. In this over, Bumrah took one wicket for 5 runs. After 19 overs, Punjab’s score was 127 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Coulter-Nile bowled the 18th over of the innings. Coulter-Nile gave a total of 4 runs in this over. After 18 overs, Punjab’s score was 122 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Bumrah bowled the 17th over of the innings. Bumrah gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Punjab’s score was 118 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Chahar bowled the 16th over of the innings. Chahar bowled Markram on the second ball of the over. Markram played an innings of 42 runs. After this Harpreet Barad came to bat. In this over, Boult took one wicket for 7 runs. After 16 overs, Punjab’s score was 112 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 15th over of the innings. Markram hit two consecutive fours on the first and second balls of the over. Hooda hit a four on the fifth ball. Boult conceded 15 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Punjab’s score was 105 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Chahar bowled the 14th over of the innings. Chahar gave 7 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Punjab’s score was 90 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Krunal bowled the 13th over of the innings. Krunal gave 8 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Punjab’s score was 83 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 12th over of the innings. Chahar gave 6 runs in this over. After 12 overs, Punjab’s score was 75 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 11th over of the innings. Deepak Hooda hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Boult gave away 7 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Punjab’s score was 69 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 10th over of the innings. Markram hit a four on the first ball of the over. Coulter-Nile conceded 5 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Punjab’s score was 62 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 9th over of the innings. Markram hit a four on the second ball of the over. Chahar gave 7 runs in this over. After 9 overs, Punjab’s score 57 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Bumrah bowled the 8th over of the innings. Nicholas Pooran was out lbw on the third ball of the over. After this Deepak Hooda came to bat. Bumrah took 1 wicket for 4 runs in this over. After 8 overs, Punjab’s score was 50 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Pollard bowled the 7th over of the innings. Chris Gayle was caught on the second ball of the over. After this Aidan Markram came to bat. At the same time, KL Rahal was caught on the fourth ball of the over. Rahul played an innings of 21 runs. After this, Markram hit a four on the last ball that Nicholas Pooran came to bat. After 7 overs, Punjab’s score was 46 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Krunal bowled the sixth over of the innings. Mandeep Singh is out lbw on the second ball of the over. Mandeep played an innings of 15 runs. After this Chris Gayle came to bat. In this over, Krunal took 1 wicket for 3 runs while batting brilliantly. After 6 overs, Punjab’s score was 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the fifth over of the innings. In this over, Coulter-Nile gave only 3 runs while bowling excellently. Gave 11 runs. After 5 overs Punjab score 35 runs without losing any wicket.

Bumrah bowled the fourth over of the innings. KL Rahul hit a four on the second ball of the over. Mandeep hits a four on the last ball. Bumrah conceded 11 runs in this over. After 4 overs Punjab score 32 runs without losing any wicket.

Krunal bowled the third over of the innings. Mandeep hits a four on the last ball of the over. Krunal gave away 9 runs in this over. After 3 overs Punjab score 21 runs without losing any wicket.

Trent Boult bowled the second over of the innings. KL Rahul hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Boult conceded 8 runs in this over. After 2 overs Punjab score 13 runs without losing any wicket.

KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh opened for Punjab. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya bowled the first over of the innings for Mumbai. Krunal gave away 4 runs in the first over.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first. Punjab will bat first.

In IPL 2021, today the 42nd match of the tournament is being played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Mumbai has made two changes in its team. Saurabh Tiwary in place of Ishan Kishan and Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of Adam Milne. At the same time, Punjab has included Mandeep Singh in place of Mayank Agarwal, making a change in their team. Mumbai Indians have lost three consecutive matches in the second leg. At the same time, Punjab needs to win this match to stay in the race for the playoffs. After playing 10 matches, Punjab has also got a total of eight points with four wins at par with Mumbai.

This has been the record of both the teams

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have come face to face in IPL 27 times. During this, the performance of both the teams has been almost equal. Mumbai Indians have won 14 matches. In 13 matches, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai. If KL Rahul’s team gets a win on Tuesday, then they will get the same success as Mumbai in 14 matches.

Here are the two teams-

Mumbai Indians: Rohit, De Kock, Suryakumar, Saurabh, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Bumrah, Boult

One change in Punjab, Mandeep Singh’s return in place of Mayank, who was out due to injury

PtJob Kings: Rahul, Gayle, Markram, Pooran, Mandeep, Hooda, Brar, Bishnoi, Ellis, Arshdeep, Shami