IPL 2021-MI Vs RR- 3 Big Records Can Be Made In Todays Match – IPL 2021, MI vs RR: These 3 big records can be made in today’s match, Rohit-Miller are big contenders

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals is at number six in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the seventh position. In today’s match, the eyes of some players of both the teams will be on some records. Three big records can be made in this match. In today’s match, there can be a big record in the name of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

The 51st match of the league in IPL 2021 will be played between the teams of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah today. This match is very important for both the teams. So far 23 matches have been played in IPL between Mumbai and Rajasthan. Mumbai has won 12 of these matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan has won 11 matches. On the other hand, in the current season of IPL, Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by 7 wickets in the first leg. Rajasthan Royals is at number six in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the seventh position. In today’s match, the eyes of some players of both the teams will be on some records. Three big records can be made in this match. Know about these records.

This record can be in the name of Rohit Sharma

In today’s match, there can be a big record in the name of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma. Today Rohit Sharma can complete his 400 six mark in T20. If Rohit hits 2 sixes in today’s match, then he will have 400 sixes in T20 cricket. Rohit was only 4 sixes away from this figure since the beginning of the second half of IPL 2021. After this he hit 2 sixes and now after putting two sixes, he will make this record in his name.

Also read- IPL 2021: KL Rahul made a big record in his name, the first Indian cricketer to do so

Ishan Kishan will complete 1000 runs!

On the other hand, another player of Mumbai Indians can make a record in today’s match. This player is Mumbai batsman Ishan Kishan. If Ishan Kishan gets a chance to play in the match against Rajasthan Royals, then he can complete his 1000 runs. Ishaan has so far scored 999 runs in 39 innings for Mumbai Indians. In today’s match, he will complete 1000 runs as soon as he scores one run.

Also read- IPL 2021: This SRH bowler bowled such a fast ball in the debut match, got his name in the record book

This record may be in the name of David Miller

At the same time, the name of David Miller, the best batsman of the Rajasthan Royals team, can also be a record in today’s match. If Miller gets a place in Rajasthan’s playing 11 today, then he can complete his 2000 runs in IPL. David Miller is just 41 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. David Miller has played 88 matches in the IPL and during this time he averaged 33.