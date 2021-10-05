IPL 2021 MI Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 51st Match – IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan’s innings begins, Lewis-Jaiswal pair at the crease

IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals both teams have the same position and both have 10 points from 12 matches. In the first leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets. Rajasthan is sixth and Mumbai seventh in the points table.

Bumrah bowled the third over of the innings. Lewis hit a four on the first ball of the over. Bumrah gave 5 runs in this over. After 3 overs Rajasthan score 26 runs without losing any wicket.

Jayant Yadav bowled the second over of the innings. Lewis hit a six on the second ball of the over. Jaiswal hit two fours on the fifth and sixth balls. Jayant gave a total of 15 runs in this over. After 2 overs Rajasthan score 21 runs without losing any wicket.

Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal came on the field to open for Rajasthan. On the other hand, Trent Boult bowled the first over of the innings for Mumbai. Jaiswal hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Boult gave a total of 6 runs in the first over.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals will bat first.

The 51st match of the league in IPL 2021 is being played between the teams of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah today. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals both have the same position and both have 10 points from 12 matches. Mumbai’s campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 did not go well. Mumbai have lost four out of their last five matches. His only win came against Punjab Kings. The condition of Rajasthan is also similar and they have retained themselves in the race for the playoffs by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

So far 23 matches have taken place in the IPL between Mumbai and Rajasthan. Of these, Mumbai has won 12 matches, while Rajasthan has won 11. At the same time, in the first leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by 7 wickets. Rajasthan is sixth and Mumbai seventh in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabrez Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakaria, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal , Shivam Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Mahipal Lomror

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Simarjit Singh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Janssen , Yudhveer Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult