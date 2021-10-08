IPL 2021 MI vs RR: Live Cricket Score Update Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Sharjah | IPL 2021: Mumbai’s hopes intact with victory, Rajasthan suffered a major setback
New Delhi: In the 51st match of IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have forced Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals to kneel.
Brilliant win for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians completed the target of 91 runs in just 8.2 overs. Rohit’s army scored 94 runs losing just 2 wickets and won the match by a huge margin of 8 wickets. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 50 off 25 balls.
Dominant display from @mipaltan!
The @ImRo45-led unit seal a comprehensive 8⃣-wicket win and registered their 6⃣th win of the #VIVOIPL. #VIVOIPL #RRvMI
Scorecard https://t.co/0oo7ML9bp2 pic.twitter.com/psjBCAI90R
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2021
Rajasthan’s poor batting
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored just 90 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. No batsman could even play an innings of 25 runs for this team. Nathan Coulter-Nile took 4 wickets for Mumbai.
boss of toss
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and called Rajasthan Royals to bat first. This decision of ‘Hitman’ went in his favor.
Toss Update from Sharjah @mipaltan have won the toss & elected to bowl against @rajasthanroyals. #VIVOIPL #RRvMI
Follow the match https://t.co/0oo7MLqMNC pic.twitter.com/ZEbkQxZx0z
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2021
MI ahead in the points table
Mumbai Indians have won 6 out of 13 matches so far in IPL 2021 and have reached number 5 in the points table with 12 points. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have won 5 out of 12 matches and they have slipped to number 7 in the table.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria and Shreyas Gopal.
