IPL 2021 MI vs RR: Live Cricket Score Update Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Sharjah | IPL 2021: Mumbai’s hopes intact with victory, Rajasthan suffered a major setback

New Delhi: In the 51st match of IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have forced Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals to kneel.

Brilliant win for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians completed the target of 91 runs in just 8.2 overs. Rohit’s army scored 94 runs losing just 2 wickets and won the match by a huge margin of 8 wickets. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 50 off 25 balls.

Rajasthan’s poor batting

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored just 90 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. No batsman could even play an innings of 25 runs for this team. Nathan Coulter-Nile took 4 wickets for Mumbai.

boss of toss

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and called Rajasthan Royals to bat first. This decision of ‘Hitman’ went in his favor.

MI ahead in the points table

Mumbai Indians have won 6 out of 13 matches so far in IPL 2021 and have reached number 5 in the points table with 12 points. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have won 5 out of 12 matches and they have slipped to number 7 in the table.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria and Shreyas Gopal.