IPL 2021: MS Dhoni gave a big update on playing for CSK in next season |IPL 2021: Dhoni will not be seen in yellow jersey next year! Two new teams increased the tension of CSK

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was the most successful captain of Team India, had said goodbye to international cricket last year. Since then Dhoni is playing only in IPL. Dhoni is the captain of CSK. But next year there are going to be big changes in IPL. Two new teams are going to be added in the next season IPL.

Dhoni’s last IPL for CSK

The charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no doubt that he will be seen in the yellow jersey in 2022 but at this point of time he does not know whether this yellow jersey will belong to his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the toss of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL match against Punjab Kings, the 40-year-old was asked whether he would stay in the franchise in which he has been since the start of the IPL.

Referring to having 10 teams from the next season of IPL, Dhoni said, ‘Look, you can see me in the yellow jersey next year. But will I play for CSK or not? There are many uncertainties on this question for the very simple reason that there are two new teams coming into the tournament.

Dhoni does not trust himself

Dhoni said, ‘We are not aware of the ‘retention’ policy. We don’t know how many foreign players and Indian players we can retain as well as the money cap of each player. So there are a lot of uncertainties. You can’t decide on it until the rules are made. So we have to wait for it and hope it will be good for everyone.

Dhoni’s statement created a sensation

Dhoni’s reaction may create a stir as Dhoni had clearly indicated that he would be seen playing for CSK next season at the celebration of 75th year of ‘India Cements’ earlier this week. However, if team sources are to be believed, CSK want to retain three of their players – Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.