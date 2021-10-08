IPL 2021: MS Dhoni keep Suresh Raina Out of CSK Playing XI against DC, Robin Uthappa got chance after long time | Amazing happened after years in IPL history, MS Dhoni showed his favorite player the way out

New Delhi: In the match against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni showed the way out of the playing XI of Chennai Super Kings to a player who has been an important member of the ‘Yellow Army’. And he has done a lot of charisma in the tournament.

‘Mr IPL’ holiday

We are talking about Suresh Raina, popularly known as ‘Mr IPL’, who had to face disappointment on 4 October because he could not give his performance in the field in the match held at Dubai International Stadium. Can come

Brilliant IPL record of Raina

Suresh Raina’s IPL record has been excellent. In this Mega T20 league, he has played 205 matches in which he has scored 5528 runs at an average of 32.51 and strike rate of 136.76. He is at number two in terms of scoring the most runs in the tournament.

Why did Dhoni drop Raina?

The current season was a flop for Suresh Raina. He has only 160 in 12 matches at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 125.00, although he has also scored a fifty this year, but his performance has not been consistent. This is the reason that despite being Dhoni’s favorite player, he was shown the way out of the playing XI.

This player cut Raina’s leaf

‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni gave a chance to Robin Uthappa in place of Suresh Raina in the playing XI of Chennai Super Kings. Fans were waiting eagerly.

Uthappa’s best IPL record

Robin Uthappa has played a total of 190 IPL matches before, in which he scored 4607 runs at an average of 27.92 at a strike rate of 129.99. He has 24 half-centuries to his name so far. Despite having such a great record, he was not able to find a place in the playing XI and there was only one reason for this and that is to give continuous opportunities to Suresh Raina.