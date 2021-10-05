IPL 2021- MS Dhoni Register His Lowest Strike Rate In IPL History

IPL 2021: This season, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to reach the playoffs. However, the batting of team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a flop this season. Dhoni’s bat is not getting runs in this season of IPL. In this season of IPL, a shameful record has been registered in the name of Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is performing well in IPL 2021. This season, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to reach the playoffs. However, the batting of team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a flop this season. Dhoni’s bat is not getting runs in this season of IPL. Not only this, a shameful record has been registered in the name of Dhoni in this season of IPL. Actually, the strike rate of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the lowest in this season in the IPL so far.

Only so many runs scored in this season so far

In the IPL 2021 season, Dhoni has played 13 matches so far. Dhoni has scored only 83 runs in these 13 matches. At the same time, Dhoni’s best score so far this season has been 18 runs. During this, Dhoni has scored runs at a strike rate of 98.80. This is Dhoni’s lowest strike rate in the IPL so far. For the first time in an IPL season, Dhoni has scored runs at a strike rate of less than 100. In the match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni scored runs at a strike rate of 66.66. This strike rate of Dhoni is the lowest in the history of IPL. Dhoni scored 18 runs in 27 balls against Delhi. During this he did not hit a single boundary.

Best strike rate in 2013 season

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the best strike rate in the history of IPL in the 2013 season. In IPL 2013, Dhoni scored 461 runs at a strike rate of 162.89. Dhoni played 18 matches in that season. Dhoni’s best score in IPL 2013 was 67 not out. At the same time, Dhoni’s strike rate was good in IPL 2011 as well. Dhoni’s strike rate in IPL 2011 was 158.70. In this season, Dhoni scored 392 runs in 16 matches.

last season was bad

The last season of IPL was very bad for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team Chennai Super Kings. In IPL 2020, Dhoni scored runs at a strike rate of 116.27. In the last season, Dhoni played 14 matches and scored 200 runs in them. Dhoni has played a total of 217 matches in IPL so far. Dhoni has scored 4715 runs in these matches. His best score in IPL is 84 not out.