IPL 2021 MS Dhoni was most laggy this season in terms of scoring runs as captain but in IPL Finals he hit runs at strike rate of 140 plus KKR vs CSK vs KKR

KL Rahul of Punjab Kings is on top in terms of highest run scorer in IPL 2021. He scored 626 runs in 13 matches at an average of 62.60. He remained at number three in terms of making the highest score as a captain.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. A close fight is expected between the two. No matter what, MS Dhoni hits runs at a strike rate of 140 in the final.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the most laggy in this season in terms of scoring runs as captain. This season he scored only 114 runs in 15 matches at an average of 16.28. During this his highest score remained unbeaten 18 runs. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is on top in terms of making the highest score as captain. His highest score was 119 runs. He has scored 484 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.33.

His teammate Mayank Agarwal came second in this matter. Mayank led Punjab Kings in the match against Delhi Capitals on 2 May 2021. KL Rahul’s highest score as captain was an unbeaten 98.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli finished at number four. He scored an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals, which was his highest score in the tournament. Kohli scored 405 runs in 15 matches at an average of 28.92.

Manish Pandey, who took charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match of IPL 2021, was number five. He scored an unbeaten 69 in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was sixth, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant seventh, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan eighth and Mahendra Singh Dhoni last at number 9. Rohit’s highest score as captain in IPL 2021 was 63, Pant’s unbeaten 58, Morgan’s 47 not out.

Dhoni may have scored fewer runs as a captain, but whenever his team has become the champion, he has scored runs in the final with a strike rate of 140 or more.

Dhoni scored 22 off 15 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2010 final, 22 off 13 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 final. He did not get a chance to bat in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

MS Dhoni’s highest score in the IPL final is 63, which he scored in 45 balls in the match against Mumbai Indians. However, then Chennai lost that match.