IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma happy after Ishan Kishan returns to form Rohit Sharma’s biggest match winner back in form

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, registered an 8-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. With this win, Mumbai’s hopes of reaching the playoffs are alive. Many players of Mumbai have returned to form against Rajasthan. Not only this, middle order batsman Ishan Kishan of Mumbai’s team, which has been flopping for many matches, has also achieved its rhythm. Captain Rohit Sharma himself is also very happy with this.

Big match winner back in form

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has said that he never lost faith in Ishaan’s ability despite not scoring runs and being out of Ishan Kishan for a few matches after his big win against Rajasthan Royals. Ishaan scored an unbeaten 50 in the match against Rajasthan and played an important role in helping his team win by eight wickets.

Happy with victory over Rajasthan

Rohit said, ‘We came here to do what we had to do. Two points were very important for us. As soon as we bundled Rajasthan for 90 runs, we had a chance to finish this match soon. It was necessary to win the match. We batted freely and started well. It was a good match for us. Ishaan was playing after a few matches and I took a risk. We know his potential and we wanted him to spend some time and so did he. We enjoyed James Neesham’s bowling. He is a strong person.

Now we know what to do – Rohit

Rohit said, ‘When you are under the radar, you need to do your job. All the bowlers came together and did the best for us. I think any team has the ability to beat anyone in this tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders is playing in front of us and we know what to do. Let us tell you that CSK, Delhi Capitals and RCB have already qualified in the IPL playoffs this year. But for the fourth place, there is a competition between Mumbai Indians and KKR.

