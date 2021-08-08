IPL 2021 No quarantine for overseas players family members could be punished for bubble breach

Before the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a protocol in view of health and safety. As per the health and safety protocol, no foreign player participating in the tournament will have to be quarantined, but the franchise members and the players’ families will be punished if they break the bio bubble.

The outstanding season of IPL 2021 is to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from next month. IPL 2021 was suspended in April this year following a bio bubble violation. Now its remaining matches will be played in UAE from 19 September. The first match is to be held between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. “Franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action for breach of any protocol of biologically safe environment,” said the protocol issued by the IPL Governing Council.

Players from all over the world will participate in the IPL, including cricketers from Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh. As per the protocol, ‘All franchise team members will be required to undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test, which should be 72 hours prior to their flight. Everyone will have to self-isolate and avoid contact with others after RT-PCR test.

The protocol also states, ‘For passengers coming from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, it is mandatory that the COVID-19 PCR report contains a QR code linked to the original report for the verification process. Join us.’

The protocol also set out the process that franchise team members and their families would follow to enter and live within the bio bubble. According to this, ‘they can leave the bio bubble only in unavoidable circumstances. However, prior permission from the Chief Medical Officer of BCCI has to be obtained before leaving the bio bubble for unscheduled visits.

The protocol states, ‘Re-entry into the bio bubble will be allowed only after completing the 6-day quarantine. Also, the RT-PCR test of the samples collected on the second, fourth and sixth day should also come negative. The protocol also states what should be done if someone has to go to the hospital for any test.

According to the protocol, ‘Under exceptional circumstances, if the members living within the bio-secure bubbles are required to go to the hospital for examination or treatment, a green corridor shall be created so that they are in close contact with any person outside the bio-secure bubbles’. to avoid coming.’





