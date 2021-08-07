IPL 2021: Participation of South African players in doubt due to their Sri Lanka tour

Phase 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. Before the start of this tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be in trouble. The big reason for this is the South African players.

The second phase of IPL will be played from September 19. During this, South Africa has to tour Sri Lanka. This limited overs series will start from September 2. Three ODIs and 3 T20 matches are to be played in this series. This series will end on September 14. At the same time, IPL is going to start from September 19. That is, just five days before the IPL. Players will have to spend 7-10 days in quarantine in the UAE before entering the bio-bubble of the IPL.

In such a situation, African players will not be available in the first week of IPL. Due to which many teams can get a big setback. Teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face a major setback if African players do not play.

Rajasthan Royals has two South African players in the playing 11. Chris Morris and David Miller are both important players of Rajasthan. In such a situation, if both of them get out of the league, then the troubles of Rajasthan will increase. England’s Bane Stokes and Jofra Archer are already out of the league.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will get a big blow in the form of Quinton de Kock. Although Mumbai has Chris Lynn in his place. But de Kock has been opening the innings with Rohit Sharma for a long time. In such a situation, Mumbai would not want to lose him.

Apart from this, Chennai Super Kings will get a setback in the form of Lungi Engidi. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada will not be able to play for Delhi Capitals. Although players like Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers also play IPL, but these players no longer play international cricket, so there is no doubt about them playing in IPL.

Apart from this, New Zealand players will be part of the second phase of the IPL. This has been announced by the head of New Zealand Cricket, David White. At the same time, the picture about the players of England is not clear yet. The ECB has already denied this, but the BCCI is trying to make some way, so that the full thrill of IPL remains. It has to be seen what is the decision regarding all these matters in the coming days.





