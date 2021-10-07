IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live: Full match live score of PBKS vs CSK match, Live scorecard | IPL 2021: Dhoni’s CSK in Rahul’s storm, Punjab won the match by 6 wickets

New Delhi: In the 53rd match of IPL played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Punjab defeated CSK by 6 wickets. In this match, Punjab captain KL Rahul batted brilliantly. Earlier, Punjab Kings had won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first in this match, CSK scored 134 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

KL Rahul’s storm

Punjab captain KL Rahul played an unbeaten 98 against CSK. Rahul remained just 2 runs away from the century but he had made his team this match in just 13 overs. To a large extent, this match looked like it was going to be a match between Rahul and CSK. On the pitch where CSK’s batsmen were unable to do anything, Rahul made a dent on that pitch.

CSK scored 134 runs

Batting first against Punjab, CSK scored 134 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. For CSK, his opener Faf du Plessis scored the highest 76 runs. With this, once again the Orange Cap has reached Faf. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan took 2-2 wickets for Punjab.

The two teams for this match are as follows:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood.

All players from both teams:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R.K. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gautam, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harishankar Reddy, K. Bhagat Verma, C Hari Nishant

Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan , David Malan, Adil Rashid, Shah Rukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar